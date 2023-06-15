The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 368,698 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $137,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 1,640,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,397,715. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

