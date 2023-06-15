ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,003. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 316.97% and a negative net margin of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

