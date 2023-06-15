Theta Fuel Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $194.15 million and $2.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,174,197,060 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

