Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 37.0% in May

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,852. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at $10,637,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 671,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

