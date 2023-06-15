Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 38,526 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,109,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,080,003.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $359,212.50.

Tilly’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s



Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

