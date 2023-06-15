Tim Steiner Acquires 37 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner acquired 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($189.35).

Ocado Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OCDO stock traded up GBX 17.30 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 426.40 ($5.34). 1,482,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.62 and a beta of 1.23. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.88) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 783.50 ($9.80).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

