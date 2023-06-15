Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 69,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Timberline Resources Stock Down 17.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

