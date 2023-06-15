Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

TTNMF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truck Transportation, Logistics, and Corporate. The Truck Transportation segment includes full-load transport of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services in North America.

