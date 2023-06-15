TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of TMCWW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,037. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

