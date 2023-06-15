Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.49 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $9.49 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $75.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 424,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

