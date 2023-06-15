Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $6.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00005443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,527.92 or 1.00030382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39444586 USD and is down -7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $10,436,898.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

