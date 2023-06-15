Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in May

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.3 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMTNF traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.97. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $84.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMTNF. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

