Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOTDY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 1,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Toto has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $39.28.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

