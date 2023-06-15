Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in May

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,086,100 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the May 15th total of 30,542,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.5 days.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

TRMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

