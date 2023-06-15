Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,356,000 after buying an additional 4,204,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,441,000 after buying an additional 552,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,905,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after buying an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,425. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $355.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

