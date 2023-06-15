TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $13.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $824.66. 239,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,083. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $781.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.77.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,419,051 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 73,889.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 383,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

