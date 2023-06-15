Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 6,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,214. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at $72,836,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,801 shares of company stock worth $2,865,869. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

