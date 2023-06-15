Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.40 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 284.20 ($3.56). Approximately 148,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 293,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.63).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.18. The stock has a market cap of £405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,473.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 6,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £16,962.40 ($21,224.22). Corporate insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

