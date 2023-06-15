Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,193,000. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.07% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NTR traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 488,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

