Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.63. 39,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average is $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.