Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,126,000 after purchasing an additional 240,812 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,245. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

