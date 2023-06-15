Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 887,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.29% of Orla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 113,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,818. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

