Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 193,068 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 193,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 93,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Celestica stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

