Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 633,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

