Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,634 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

MSCI stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $487.97. 103,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

