Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $16.73 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 240,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,000. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 49,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,573. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

