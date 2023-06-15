Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 427,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

