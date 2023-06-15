Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $166,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.84. 1,843,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,764. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.