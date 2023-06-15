Truist Financial Corp Buys 32,113 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $301,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

