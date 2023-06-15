Truist Financial Corp Buys 53,445 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,445 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $259,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

