Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $154,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $207,728,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 320,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

