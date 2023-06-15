Truist Financial Corp Has $185.46 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Crown Castle worth $185,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

