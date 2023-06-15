Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Chubb worth $228,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.84 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

