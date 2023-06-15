Truist Financial Corp Sells 125,273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $207,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 185,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 188,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

