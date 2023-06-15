Truist Financial Corp Sells 69,515 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 709,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

