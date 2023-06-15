Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of TSGTF stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.