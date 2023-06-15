Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTF stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

