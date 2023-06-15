Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

