U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

