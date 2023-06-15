UBS Group Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $97.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $88.59.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

