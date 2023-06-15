UBS Group Increases Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 750

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.38) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 871 ($10.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.35) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 821.14 ($10.27).

Vistry Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 744 ($9.31) on Monday. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 780.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.17, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,321.84%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,507,507.51). Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also

