UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UDR were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $73,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UDR by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 282,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

