Under Armour Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,136 call options.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Under Armour by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,318. Under Armour has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

