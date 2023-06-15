Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

