Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance
UNBLF stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile
