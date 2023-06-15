Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.