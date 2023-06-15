Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $118.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00017421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00291396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.54438243 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 698 active market(s) with $148,620,323.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.