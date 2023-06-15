Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 78.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $349,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 66.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

