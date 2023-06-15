Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

