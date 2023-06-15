Unizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.35 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $923,566.95 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

