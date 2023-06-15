urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Purchases $35,520.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 28,416 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley John Nattrass bought 60,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00.

urban-gro Stock Down 15.1 %

urban-gro stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

See Also

