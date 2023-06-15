US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 285,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,267. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.