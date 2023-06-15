US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 285,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,267. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000.

